Netflix film To The Bone, about anorexia, 'risks drawing people to the illness' - health expert

The Netflix movie "to the bone" was released this weekend and was watched hundreds of times but a health expert has been quick to condemn the movie as potentially damaging to teenagers.

Speaking on TVNZ1's Breakfast, Dr Roger Mysliwiec from the New Zealand Eating Disorder Clinic said there is a risk that the show will "draw people to" anorexia.

The film shows a young woman with the condition who is taken to a recovery centre where a therapist and a new friend help to change her life.

Dr Mysliwiec says although the show will raise awareness of the condition it is "about how we talk about it" and people who suffer from anorexia might see the actors' bodies in the films as inspiration.

He says the conversation should be "about supporting young women and girls in having healthy relationships with their body".