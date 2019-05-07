TODAY |

Nearly a million disgruntled 'Game of Thrones' fans demand final season re-write

Disgruntled Game of Thrones fans are expressing their displeasure with season eight of the HBO hit show with an online petition calling for a remake.

As the series approaches its final episode fans online are bitterly complaining of rushed storylines, unexplained loose ends and beloved characters doing things that don't feel true to their nature.

Nearly 1 million people have signed the petition that was started by fan Dylan D. after he was left disappointed and angry by the forth episode of the final season.

He posted the petition to a fan page on Reddit.com and a week later it had nearly reached 500,000 signatures.

The Change.org petition describes writers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss as "woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on."

"No one can doubt their talents there. But they seemingly became tired of the series and rushed to the end, thereby doing the show and its fans a great disservice," says Dylan in an update posted on the petition.

He acknowledges that it’s highly unlikely that anything tangible will happen but calls it an exercise in sending a message to show producers HBO.

"And I think this message is one of frustration and disappointment at its core," he says, "this series deserves a final season that makes sense."

Nathalie Emmanuel, Emilia Clarke and Conleth Hill in a scene from Game of Thrones. Source: Associated Press
