Nearly 1 million Kiwis tune in to watch Friends: The Reunion on TVNZ

It was a big night for Friends fans yesterday evening. Throughout the country, nearly one million people tuned in to watch as the six main cast members of the hit show reunited for a special episode.

The cast of Friends reuniting. Source: Associated Press

The highly-anticipated Friends: The Reunion, which was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, aired on TVNZ2, as well as via the TVNZ2 internet live stream and OnDemand from 7pm.

Across the three platforms, nearly one million New Zealanders watched the show yesterday evening.

The majority of people watched on television, with 888,770 people tuning in, while there were over 20,000 people live streaming TVNZ2 and over 78,000 people watched OnDemand.

The streamed reunion was delayed for a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Source: Associated Press

As for the classic series itself, with all seasons also available free at TVNZ's OnDemand, it's never gone out of fashion.

The series, which originally aired between 1994 and 2004, has been in TVNZ's top 20 for two years now.

In the 2020 fiscal year, Friends was the fifth most streamed programme, with more than 11 million streams over the 12-month period.