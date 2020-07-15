Naya Rivera honoured by Glee cast with holiday fundraiser

Naya Rivera is being honoured with a holiday fundraiser set up by the cast of Glee.

Naya Rivera. Source: Associated Press

The late actress - who played Santana Lopez on the Fox series - died in July this year at the age of 33 after she was involved in an accidental drowning in a lake in Ventura County, California.

And in honour of her memory, her co-stars - including Dianna Agron, Heather Morris, Chord Overstreet, Jenna Ushkowitz, Kevin McHale, Matthew Morrison, and more - have joined forces to launch a GoFundMe named SNIXXMAS, which will benefit Alexandria House, an organisation Naya regularly supported.

According to the GoFundMe description, Naya once said of the charity: "The connection I feel with [Alexandria House] and the people who reside and work there has been the biggest blessing and made such a huge positive impact on myself and my son. We truly have found a home away from home through the time we spend volunteering there."

Alexandria House is a Los Angeles transitional house "that provides safe and supportive housing for women and children in the process of moving from emergency shelter to permanent housing".

The Glee cast set up the SNIXXMAS GoFundMe page in order to allow fans of the show and of Naya to "contribute" to honouring the actress' legacy, and said in the description that they too have made a donation to the cause.

They wrote: "Now more than ever it's important that we keep the Snixxmas Spirit alive. We won't be able to throw a big, fabulous party this year, but that doesn't mean we can't give back. We will be making a donation in Naya's name to Alexandria House. And we have started this GoFundme so that you can contribute too. Let's make charity a cornerstone of the Snixxmas Legacy.

"Naya was larger than life, a friend to all, hilariously funny and incredibly selfless. We ask you all to join our effort to bring a little Snixxmas cheer into the lives of those in need. Donate what you can, so that we can help this wonderful organization continue to provide safety and shelter for the women and children of Los Angeles."