'Nation in mourning' – Presenter Daniel Faitaua pays tribute to himself as he leaves Breakfast

TVNZ1's Breakfast team paid tribute to presenter Daniel Faitaua after he yesterday announced he will take up a new role as TVNZ's Europe correspondent in London.

"The nation is in mourning," Faitaua read on Breakfast today, stitched-up by his colleagues to read the news of the response to his leaving Breakfast after three years.

"Am I reading this, really?" he laughed.

Faitaua is set to become TVNZ's Europe correspondent in late August, which had been a lifelong dream of his. He described the role as "the pinnacle of journalism".

"I've applied for this role a few times and now it's mine," he said. "One chapter closes and another one opens."

He will take over from Joy Reid, who has been in the position for two years.

Breakfast executive producer Jonathan Williams said, "We're all going to really miss Daniel. He's been an inspiration to so many of the team.