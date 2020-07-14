Mythbusters co-host Grant Imahara dies aged 49

Grant Imahara, one of the co-hosts of popular TV show MythBusters, has died aged 49.

Actor Grant Imahara arrives for The Geekie Awards. Source: Getty

According to The Hollywood Reporter the electrical engineer and roboticist, who also hosted Netflix's White Rabbit Project, died of a brain aneurysm.

"We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family," a representative for the Discovery Channel said in a statement today.

Imahara joined MythBusters in 2014 before moving on in 2016 to host White Rabbit Project.