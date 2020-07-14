Mythbusters co-host Grant Imahara dies aged 49

Grant Imahara, one of the co-hosts of popular TV show MythBusters, has died aged 49.
Actor Grant Imahara arrives for The Geekie Awards. Source: Getty
According to The Hollywood Reporter the electrical engineer and roboticist, who also hosted Netflix's White Rabbit Project, died of a brain aneurysm.
"We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family," a representative for the Discovery Channel said in a statement today.
Imahara joined MythBusters in 2014 before moving on in 2016 to host White Rabbit Project.
Last year another former MythBusters cast member, Jessi Combs, died after crashing while attempting a land speed record in the Oregon desert. She was 39.