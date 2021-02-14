'My voice is freer than ever before' - Gina Carano speaks out after The Mandalorian axing

Gina Carano has spoken out after being axed from The Mandalorian and insisted her "voice is freer than ever before".

Gina Carano. Source: Bang Showbiz

The 38-year-old actress - who played Cara Dune in the Disney+ series - was recently cut from the show after she shared a post on social media that compared being a Republican today to being Jewish during the Holocaust.

Since then, Carano has revealed she has landed a new job producing her own film with The Daily Wire and hit out at cancel culture.

Gina told Deadline: ”The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams - to develop and produce my own film - come true.

"I cried out and my prayer was answered. I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob."

She continued: "I have only just begun using my voice, which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can't cancel us if we don't let them."

The Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro added in a statement. "We could not be more excited to be working with Gina Carano, an incredible talent dumped by Disney and Lucasfilm for offending the authoritarian Hollywood Left.

"This is what Daily Wire exists to do: provide an alternative not just for consumers, but for creators who refuse to bow to the mob."

Lucasfilm confirmed Carano is no longer an employee of the production firm in a statement earlier this week, which read: "Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future.

"Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."

The announcement was made after the actress shared the controversial post on Instagram and the hashtag #FireGinaCarano started trending online.

Carano - who competed in mixed martial arts before becoming an actress - has deleted the post, but screenshots were widely shared on social media and Disney quickly faced calls to axe her from the hit show.

She also attracted controversy last year, when she appeared to mock mask-wearing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress also suggested voter fraud had played a part in the outcome of the US Presidential election.

A source close to the situation suggested that Lucasfilm had been thinking about firing her for a few months.