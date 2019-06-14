TODAY |

My Little Pony introduces same-sex couple for first time

Associated Press
Coinciding with Pride Month, the Discovery Family cartoon series My Little Pony has introduced a same-sex couple on the show for the first time.

Writer-producer Michael Vogel told People the timing of the episode, The Last Crusade, is a happy coincidence.  

The episode introduces a lesbian couple, Aunt Holiday and Auntie Lofty. They care for Scootaloo.

The episode has already aired in Europe and will be broadcast in the United States on Saturday.

In May, the animated children's series Arthur on PBS showed the gay wedding of Arthur's teacher, Mr. Ratburn.

Co-showrunner Nicole Dubuc told Buzzfeed News the core of My Little Pony' is to embrace what truly defines a family - love. 

    Aunt Holiday and Auntie Lofty are introduced as a tie-in with Pride Month. Source: Associated Press
