My Chemical Romance and Deftones postpone NZ gigs due to coronavirus

American rock band My Chemical Romance has postponed the New Zealand and Australian leg of their reunion tour.

My Chemical Romance. Source: Getty

"To our dearest friends, it is with heavy hearts that we have decided to postpone our performances in Australia and New Zealand," the band said in a statement.

"We felt this was the right decision for our fans, our band, our crew, and our families given the current global situation.

"We apologize to our fans, but please know that we didn’t come to this decision lightly. Thank you for your understanding and we look forward to being with you all again as soon as we can. In the meantime, please be good to each other."