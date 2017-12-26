Musicians and actors among hundreds to rally together in letter of support to Lorde over cancelling Israel gig

Hundreds of signers, actors, directors and musicians have come together to back Lorde's decision to cancel her Israel concert by signing a statement of support for the New Zealand singer.

On Christmas Day Lorde cancelled a concert scheduled for Israel in June after criticism from activists in the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement.

Her decision also came after an open letter written by two New Zealand fans on website the Spinoff argued the concert would show support for Israel's occupation of Palestine.

The letter of support signed by hundreds was sparked in response to a full-page advertisement in the Washington Post that called the Kiwi musician a bigot and accused New Zealand of prejudice against Israel.

The ad on the fifth page of the paper's December 31 edition - taken out by outspoken rabbi Shmuley Boteach's This World: The Values Network - criticises the 21-year-old for joining "a global anti-semitic boycott of Israel" but still performing in Russia.

It featured a large photo of the singer superimposed over a picture of men running through rubble cradling babies with the headline "Lorde and New Zealand ignore Syria to attack Israel".

In a letter, it states, "Shmuley Boteach, the author and promoter of the advert, supports Israel's illegal settlements and wrote last month on Breitbart to thank Donald Trump for "electrifying the world" with his recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital in defiance of international law."

"He has nothing to teach artists about human rights.

"We deplore the bullying tactics being used to defend injustice against Palestinians and to suppress an artist’s freedom of conscience. We support Lorde's right to take a stand."