Music mogul Simon Cowell breaks back testing electric bicycle

Source:  Associated Press

Simon Cowell broke his back today while testing his new electric bicycle at his home in California.

Cowell was expected to have surgery this evening, according to a spokesperson for the entertainment mogul.

Cowell fell off the bike while in the courtyard with his family at his house in Malibu. He was taken to a hospital and was said to be under observation and doing fine.

Cowell created America's Got Talent and serves as a judge on the show. He has also been the judge on Britain’s Got Talent, The X Factor and American Idol.

