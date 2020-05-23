Music mogul Simon Cowell breaks back testing electric bicycle

Simon Cowell broke his back today while testing his new electric bicycle at his home in California.
Simon Cowell. Source: Bang Showbiz
Cowell was expected to have surgery this evening, according to a spokesperson for the entertainment mogul.
Cowell fell off the bike while in the courtyard with his family at his house in Malibu. He was taken to a hospital and was said to be under observation and doing fine.
Cowell created America's Got Talent and serves as a judge on the show. He has also been the judge on Britain’s Got Talent, The X Factor and American Idol.