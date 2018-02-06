Music legend Paul Simon to bid farewell after final tour

Only a few days after Elton John announced he will retire from touring in three years, another venerable music figure is throwing in the touring towel - Paul Simon.

Paul Simon performs during the Global Citizen Festival, in New York. On Monday, Feb. 5, 2018. Source: Associated Press

Simon took to social media today to say his upcoming tour will be his last, citing the personal toll of touring and the death of his lead guitarist.

Tickets for his "Homeward Bound - The Farewell Tour" will go on sale Feb. 8. It kicks off in May in Vancouver, Canada, and will take him across North America and Europe.

His last date is July 15 in London with James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt as special guests.