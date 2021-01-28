TODAY |

Music legend Engelbert Humperdinck tests positive for Covid-19

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Engelbert Humperdinck has tested positive for Covid-19.

The 84-year-old singer - who lives in Los Angeles - has asked his fans for their "prayers" after being told he has the virus, despite “nearly a year of an abundance and care”.

He began a series of tweets: “After nearly a year of an abundance of caution and care, Covid has caught up with us and found a way into our home.

“Now we must not let a positive result bring a negative mindset but I must say I could use your help in this department.

“We are asking for prayers, good energy, love and support to be sent our way.”

The Release Me hitmaker also asked people to keep his wife Patricia, who suffers from Alzheimer's, in their thoughts.

Humperdinck - who has four kids, Scott, Jason, Louise and Bradley, with his spouse - added: "My biggest “ask” is for my darling wife, Patricia (Popea) She has been through so much and does whatever it takes. She is an unbelievable woman of strength.

Please also keep our wonderful caregivers in your prayers.

Thank you,

Engelbert."

The Last Waltz singer's wife - who he married in 1964 - has battled Alzheimer's for more than a decade and receives around the clock care at their Bel Air home.

In 2019, Humperdinck shared his joy at Patricia calling him by his name and speaking to him for the first time in years.

He said at the time: "She hasn’t spoken for three years, she even called my name three days ago which is wonderful to hear. It’s the best Christmas miracle ever. I’m thrilled."

