Move over Beyonce! Baby announcement makes Kylie Jenner new Instagram queen

Kylie Jenner is the new queen of Instagram. 

The reality star's baby-name announcement became the most popular post on the social media site today surpassing Beyonce's pregnancy announcement of 2017.

The reality TV star and partner Travis Scott welcomed their baby girl on February 1.
Source: Kylie Jenner

Jenner shared a photo Tuesday (local time) of her new daughter's tiny hand captioned with the baby's name, Stormi Webster.

The post had collected 13.7 million 'likes' by Wednesday afternoon (local time), compared with 11.2 million for Beyonce's pregnancy photo.

Born on February 1, Stormi is the first child for Jenner and her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott.

The 20-year-old Jenner is the youngest sibling in the Kardashian-Jenner clan. She kept largely out of public view during her pregnancy.

In a social media post earlier this week, she said pregnancy was "the most beautiful, empowering and life changing experience'' and that she will "miss it.''

