Most watched video: Illusionist gasps for air after water escape stunt nearly goes horribly wrong on Britain's Got Talent

This story was first published on Wednesday May 30

A contestant on Britain's Got Talent had the crowd holding their breath along with him as he came close to drowning himself on stage in a stunt that nearly went horribly wrong.

The paramedics were on standby after illusionist Matt Johnson went past his self alloted "safe time" of one minute and 45 seconds to free his head from a chained glass box full of water.

Johnson started his semi-final trick wearing handcuffs and a metal straight jacket that he had to remove before getting to the water filled box on his head.

The illusionist seemed to be visibly panicked as the time ticked on and he still remained with his head submerged underwater.

The crowd looked on in horror as Johnson struggled for breath, his eyes bulging wide while he undid the locks holding him in place.

Eventually he freed himself from the water filled box in two minutes and 20 seconds, gasping for air as he did.

"The second I panic it's over," he had told the judges before performing his act, saying the stunt was going to be "hell on earth".

People watching the show at home took to Twitter to speak about their experience watching Johnson.