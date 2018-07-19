Most watched video: America's Got Talent judges scream in terror as trapeze stunt goes horribly wrong

This story was first published on Thursday July 20.

A husband and wife team competing on talent show competition America's Got Talent left the judges screaming in horror after a trapeze stunt went horribly wrong.

Trapeze team Mary and Tyce were performing death-defying stunts surrounded by fire when the incident occurred during the final act.

Tyce, who is legally blind in one eye, was blindfolded before attempting the final trick in their routine, hanging upside down as his wife Mary dropped from above.

After catching his wife by the ankles, however, Tyce begins loses his grip - sending Mary plummeting head-first into the ground as the judges scream in terror.

The camera then cuts to the couple's distressed two-year-old son, who was being held by Mary's mother.

Mary later stands up, signalling that she was unharmed, before the couple asks the judges if they could attempt the stunt one more time - and were promptly refused.

"This is not America's Got Perfection, it's America's Got Talent, nobody can do this," guest Judge Ken Jeong said.

Judge Simon Cowell agreed, telling Mary, "You nearly broke your neck."

The couple were brought to tears after making it through to the next round of the competition.