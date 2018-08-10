 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Most read: 'We both looked at him and he's a Lachie' - Toni Street reveals newborn boy's name

1 NEWS
Topics
Entertainment
Television

This story was first published on Friday August 10.

"The happiness is real", surrogate Sophie Braggins posted on her Instagram after giving birth to a baby boy. Source: Instagram / Sophie Braggins

As her baby boy was born yesterday afternoon to a surrogate, Toni Street made an instinctive name change upon first setting eyes on him.

"When he came out we had two names we'd narrowed it down to to," Street told her The Hits radio co-hosts Sarah Gandy and Sam Wallace this morning.

"We decided he definitely wasn't a Noah, and we both looked at him and he's a Lachie!"

To be exact Lachlan Stephen France - a name of Scottish origin.

And Street said the experience of having a child through the surrogacy of Sophie Braggins, was no different emotionally to her children which she gave birth to.

"It was just like having both my other two children, it was this pure love moment," Street said.

"It just felt the exact time. We're all doing amazing, it couldn't have gone any better."

Street announced the birth of her son on Insatgram last night, revealing the early birth:

"Little man has arrived early! 09.08.2018 💙💙💙 @sophie_braggins was an absolute trooper.. we adore our new son. Will hopefully have a name by the morning 🐣 @mjfrance09," she wrote. 

Topics
Entertainment
Television
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:55
The star winger's injury woes appear to have struck once again.

Steve Hansen says Nehe Milner-Skudder is fine despite leaving All Blacks' game of three halves
2

Two people in serious condition after 'family harm matter' in east Auckland suburb last night
3

Most read: 'We both looked at him and he's a Lachie' - Toni Street reveals newborn boy's name
4

Warriors' trio are the best in the NRL, says Knights' Mitchell Pearce
5

'Respect over everything' - Warriors pay tribute to retiring Matt Cecchin
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Clarke Gayford's fishing trip with Jason Statham canned by movie execs

Macaulay Culkin turned down offer to star in Big Bang Theory multiple times
01:40
Moore is the director of Bowling for Columbine and Fahrenheit 9/11.

Watch: Trailer for Michael Moore's new documentary taking aim at Donald Trump
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2017 file photo, Demi Lovato arrives at the West Coast debut of 29rooms at ROW DTLA in Los Angeles. Lovato has checked out of the hospital she was rushed to two weeks ago for a reported overdose. A person close to Lovato says she was released from Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles over the weekend. Lovato was hospitalized on July 24. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Demi Lovato scraps tour dates as she continues recovery - 'I'll keep fighting'

Lisa Marie Presley sings soulful duet with her late father and King of Rock n' Roll, Elvis

Associated Press
Topics
Entertainment
North America
Music

An exhibit centered on the career of Lisa Marie Presley, and a launch party marking the release of an album of gospel songs by her late father Elvis Presley, are among the highlights of this year's Elvis Week in Memphis, Tennessee.

Elvis Presley died 41 years ago, on August 16, 1977, in Memphis.

Since then, fans have been making a pilgrimage to Graceland to celebrate the King of Rock n' Roll's life, movies and music.

Elvis Week began yesterday. It features performances by tribute artists, a memorabilia auction and the candlelight vigil that begins the night before his death anniversary and continues until the next day.

The "Lisa Marie: Growing Up Presley" exhibit opens today.

Elvis Week ends with a concert at the Graceland Soundstage on August 18.

The video's release marks this year’s Elvis Week, which features tribute performances to the star. Source: Associated Press
Topics
Entertainment
North America
Music
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
00:50
Grace is only 11 but she’s old enough to understand the bullet point in her medical records – “exposed to P in utero”.

'I’m going to be brave' - Girl, 11, knows her mother's drug taking meant she was exposed to P in the uterus

Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver: Church-loving nana goes viral, shocking PNG police beating causes condemnation

Should drug testing of beneficiaries be stopped after 'so few' fail?

Rowing NZ high performance manager resigns amid climate of fear claims

Watch: The touching moment Jacinda Ardern helps schoolboy deliver speech on the scourge of plastic bags

Kanye West opens up about bipolar disorder on Jimmy Kimmel show

Bang Showbiz
Topics
Entertainment
Music

Outspoken rap star Kanye West has revealed he's learned to embrace his bipolar disorder.

The 41-year-old rap star has claimed that an integral part of his career success has been embracing each and every part of his identity, including his bipolar disorder.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kanye explained: "I think it's important for us to have open conversations about mental health - especially with me being black. Because we never had therapists in the black community. We never approached taking a medication.

"I think it's good that when I had my first complete blackout at age five, my mom didn't fully medicate me. Because I might have never been 'Ye. And there's times where at least I'm happy that I know [I'm bipolar.]

"Like, even like for this interview, I knew I wanted to stay in a calm state."

Kanye has attracted controversy throughout his career, but the chart-topping star thinks it's imperative that people are given the freedom to express themselves.

He said: "People need to be able to express themselves without fear or judgement."

The outspoken rapper has been widely criticised within the hip-hop community for his support of US President Donald Trump.

But Kanye - who has displayed his support for Trump by wearing a 'Make America Great Again' cap - admitted it took him some time to rediscover his confidence after being hospitalised in 2016.

On the issue of the US election, he shared: "Everyone around me tried to pick my candidate for me. And then told me every time I said I liked Trump that I couldn't say it out loud or my career would be over.

"I'd get kicked out of the black community ... so, even when I said it right before I went to the hospital and I expressed myself... when I came out I had lost my confidence.

"So I didn't have the confidence to take on the world and the possible backlash. And it took me a year and a half to have the confidence to stand up and put on the hat. No matter what the consequences were."

Kanye West
Kanye West Source: Breakfast
Topics
Entertainment
Music