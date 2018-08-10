Most read: 'We both looked at him and he's a Lachie' - Toni Street reveals newborn boy's name

This story was first published on Friday August 10.
As her baby boy was born yesterday afternoon to a surrogate, Toni Street made an instinctive name change upon first setting eyes on him.
"When he came out we had two names we'd narrowed it down to to," Street told her The Hits radio co-hosts Sarah Gandy and Sam Wallace this morning.
"We decided he definitely wasn't a Noah, and we both looked at him and he's a Lachie!"
To be exact Lachlan Stephen France - a name of Scottish origin.
And Street said the experience of having a child through the surrogacy of Sophie Braggins, was no different emotionally to her children which she gave birth to.
"It was just like having both my other two children, it was this pure love moment," Street said.
"It just felt the exact time. We're all doing amazing, it couldn't have gone any better."
Street announced the birth of her son on Insatgram last night, revealing the early birth:
"Little man has arrived early! 09.08.2018 💙💙💙 @sophie_braggins was an absolute trooper.. we adore our new son. Will hopefully have a name by the morning 🐣 @mjfrance09," she wrote.