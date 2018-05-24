 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


Most read story: Liam Gallagher meets estranged daughter Molly, 21, for the first time

share

Source:

Bang Showbiz

Note: This story was first published on Thursday May 24

Liam Gallagher spent last evening with his estranged daughter Molly, in what is believed to be their first meeting after two decades.

Liam Gallagher with his daughter Molly and sons Lennon and Gene.

Source: Twitter

The Wonderwall hitmaker had previously said that he has never met the 21-year-old daughter he has with Lisa Moorish but the pair finally spent some time together as Liam opened up for The Rolling Stones at London Stadium.

Liam took to Twitter to post a picture of himself backstage with Molly and his sons, Lennon, 18, and Gene, 16.

Molly also shared the picture on her Instagram account and captioned it, "As you were", Liam's famous phrase.

Liam also has another daughter, Gemma - who he had with Liza Ghorbani - but it is thought they have never met.

The 45-year-old star previously opened up about his relationship with Molly, admitting he's just "never got around" to meeting her.

He said earlier this year: "I've just never got around to meeting her. I've heard she's all right, though. She's doing all right. I never heard anything that she wanted to meet me.

"Not met the one in New York either. But I wish them well. if they ever need anything, give us a shout."

Liam had previously blamed not seeing Molly on his bad relationship with ex Lisa.

He shared: "The kid I haven't seen. But if I met her, she'd be cool. She's welcome in my world, without a doubt, but I just ain't met her, because her mam's ... listen, we don't work. We don't get on. [I've] Got no problem with the girl whatsoever.

"I bought them a house and all that tack. I just think she's best off with her mum. If it happens, it happens. Certainly, wouldn't turn her away. Let it be."

Related

Music

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:53
1
Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest weather update.

Check your forecast: Thunderstorms, large hail and powerful winds set to batter much of the North Island this afternoon

02:26
2
Tiahleigh Palmer was allegedly murdered by her foster father to cover up an incestuous relationship with his teenage son.

'You murdered this defenceless child ' - Aussie foster dad jailed at least 20 years for murdering Kiwi mum's 12-year-old daughter

00:29
3
Ninety heifers owned by Gary Burgess have a one-day reprieve, having been destined for the works on the same day MPI announced a decision on an M bovis plan.

Canterbury farmer's 90 pregnant cows spared from being slaughtered until Tuesday, day after Government decides on M bovis plan


00:30
4
The money was transferred to The Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund live on her talk show, leaving her speechless.

Watch as Ashton Kutcher brings Ellen DeGeneres to tears with massive $4 million donation to her wildlife charity

00:26
5
Rick Thorburn was given at least 20 years in prison for the murder of Tiahleigh Palmer, 12.

Watch: 'No sentence will ever be enough' – Tiahleigh Palmer's Kiwi mum speaks after foster father jailed for 'callous' murder of 12-year-old girl

Rain pouring down on most of the North Island.

Your weekend forecast: Pull the curtains, more heavy rain, thunder & snow on the way

Most of NZ is going to get it. Check the local forecast for your area.

00:26
Rick Thorburn was given at least 20 years in prison for the murder of Tiahleigh Palmer, 12.

Watch: 'No sentence will ever be enough' – Tiahleigh Palmer's Kiwi mum speaks after foster father jailed for 'callous' murder of 12-year-old girl

Rick Thorburn killed Tiahleigh after one of his sons confessed to having sex with the girl, and feared she may be pregnant.

02:26
Tiahleigh Palmer was allegedly murdered by her foster father to cover up an incestuous relationship with his teenage son.

'You murdered this defenceless child ' - Aussie foster dad jailed at least 20 years for murdering Kiwi mum's 12-year-old daughter

Rick Thorburn murdered Tiahleigh Palmer after learning his son Trent had been having sex with her and she may have been pregnant.

01:53
Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest weather update.

Check your forecast: Thunderstorms, large hail and powerful winds set to batter much of the North Island this afternoon

The worst of the storms are expecting to come in from the west.

00:29
Ninety heifers owned by Gary Burgess have a one-day reprieve, having been destined for the works on the same day MPI announced a decision on an M bovis plan.

Canterbury farmer's 90 pregnant cows spared from being slaughtered until Tuesday, day after Government decides on M bovis plan

The family has been overwhelmed with support from all round New Zealand since they voiced their emotional concerns about the "barbaric" process last night.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 