Most anticipated videogame of 2020 Cyberpunk 2077 delayed

The most anticipated videogame of 2020 -Cyberpunk 2077 - will be delayed.

Cyberpunk 2077. Source: CD Projekt Red

The game's developer CD Projekt Red made the announcement on their Twitter page today.

"We are currently at a state where the game is complete and playable, but there's still work to be done," CD Projekt Red wrote.

"Night City is massive - full of stories, content, and places to visit, but due to the sheer scale and complexity of it all, we need more time to finish playtesting, fixing, and polishing.

"We want Cyberpunk 2077 to be our crowning achievement for this generation and postponing launch will give the precious months we need to make the game perfect."

The publisher said there will be "regular updates" on the game's progress as the new release date of September 17 approaches.

The game was originally slated for release on April 16.