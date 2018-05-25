 

Morgan Freeman apologises for his behaviour after being accused of sexual harassment

Associated Press

Morgan Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt "uncomfortable or disrespected" by his behaviour after sexual harassment allegations.

FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior. His remarks come after CNN reported that multiple women have accused him of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior on movie sets and in other professional settings. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Morgan Freeman.

His remarks come after CNN reported that multiple women have accused the A-list actor of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour on movie sets and in other professional settings.

The CNN report includes one woman who says the actor repeatedly tried to lift up her skirt, and asked if she was wearing underwear.

Several women also say he made frequent comments about their bodies. CNN spoke to 16 people about Freeman.

Eight said they had experienced harassment or inappropriate behavior, and another eight said they witnessed such conduct.

Freeman issued a statement through his publicist saying that he never intended to make anyone feel uneasy, and apologises to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected.

