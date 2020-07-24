More female musicians than male on shortlist for UK's coveted Mercury Prize for first time

For the first time, there are more female musicians than male on the shortlist for the UK's coveted Mercury Prize.

Seven female or female-fronted acts made this year's shortlist, out of the 12 top contenders.

Comparatively, the previous highest total was five, the BBC reports.

The award honours the best British or Irish albums released within the last 12 months.

Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia is one of the top contenders alongside Charli XCX's How I'm Feeling Now, Laura Marling's Song for Our Daughter and Stormzy's Heavy Is The Head, according to UK media.