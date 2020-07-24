TODAY |

More female musicians than male on shortlist for UK's coveted Mercury Prize for first time

Source:  1 NEWS

For the first time, there are more female musicians than male on the shortlist for the UK's coveted Mercury Prize.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The annual award is given annually for the best album by a British or Irish act. Source: BBC

Seven female or female-fronted acts made this year's shortlist, out of the 12 top contenders.

Comparatively, the previous highest total was five, the BBC reports.

The award honours the best British or Irish albums released within the last 12 months.

Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia is one of the top contenders alongside Charli XCX's How I'm Feeling Now, Laura Marling's Song for Our Daughter and Stormzy's Heavy Is The Head, according to UK media.

The winner will be announced on September 24, but the usual live awards show is expected to be cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Entertainment
Music
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Number of cheese products recalled from store shelves over listeria fears
2
Prince Harry, Meghan sue over photo of son at California home
3
Vehicles shot at in multiple rural Hamilton incidents
4
Sealord ordered to forfeit $24 million vessel for bottom trawling in protected area
5
All Blacks to face off against Pacific composite side as Rugby Championship warm-up
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Avatar sequels delayed a year despite being able to continue filming in NZ

Taylor Swift to release surprise new album today

Clint Eastwood sues CBD sellers over use of his name, image
00:25

Kim Kardashian West urges compassion for bipolar Kanye West after recent rants