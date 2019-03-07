The 'moral minefield' of taking Michael Jackson off-air, amid scandalous new documentary alleging child molestation

The allegations of child abuse made against Michael Jackson in the documentary Leaving Neverland have prompted some New Zealand radio stations to stations to stop playing the king of pop’s songs.

Music journalist and critic Kate Robertson says it’s very much a moral minefield at this stage.

“Everyone is making their own judgements on whether they believe it or not, but the general consensus is that people are standing with the victims, James and Wade,” she told Breakfast.

She says that the surge of support from big-name celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey is pushing more and more people into the curve.

Despite the pop star being put on trial in 2005 and being found not guilty, she says the documentary is harrowing.

“The detail with which they go into, your mind can’t help but say, ‘I don’t know how you can make that stuff up,” Kate says.

Although some radio stations have dropped Jackson songs from their playlists, she says it makes sense when it comes to ratings.

“So right now, when public opinion is not in Michael Jackson’s favour, and there is this intense media storm, it’s safer in the ratings battle to take a step back from that.”