Monty Python star Terry Jones dies, aged 77

Source:  Associated Press

Terry Jones, a member of the Monty Python comedy troupe, has died at 77. He had been suffering from dementia.

The Welsh comic died on January 22, 2020, four years after being diagnosed with dementia. Source: Breakfast

Jones' agent says he died Wednesday (New Zealand time). In a statement, his family said he died "after a long, extremely brave but always good humoured battle with a rare form of dementia, FTD."

With Eric Idle, John Cleese, Michael Palin, Graham Chapman and Terry Gilliam, Jones formed Monty Python's Flying Circus, whose anarchic humor helped revolutionise British comedy.

Jones appeared in the troupe's TV series and films including "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" and "The Life of Brian."

In 2016 he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

Jones's wife, Anna Soderstrom, and children Bill, Sally and Siri, said "we have all lost a kind, funny, warm, creative and truly loving man whose uncompromising individuality, relentless intellect and extraordinary humour has given pleasure to countless millions across six decades."

