Monty Python classic reclassified after 13-year-old fan emails Chief Censor

Monty Python's Life of Brian is a cult comedy classic, but the film's humour is so controversial, it was banned in some countries.

The 1979 film, which had an R16 rating in New Zealand, is 13-year-old Arlo Scholes' favourite movie.

"My favourite scene is where people start arguing and then they get into a fight," Arlo said.

However, it was only after watching the British hit that his family realised he wasn't old enough to view it.

"Some of it is a bit adult, it still can be suitable for my age," he said.

"There's no explanation for why it's rated R16. We think it should've been rated M because there are some adult themes, but not a lot of violence or sexual content or drug use or other concerning elements."

Arlo proceeded to email Chief Censor David Shanks to have it changed.

"We agreed with Arlo. It was time for another look and a reclassification of the movie," Shanks said.

Arlo filed an application - with help from the Chief Censor - to review the movie's rating.

Its rating has since been changed to M, meaning the film is suitable for mature audiences 16 years of age and over.