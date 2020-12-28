TODAY |

Monty Python classic reclassified after 13-year-old fan emails Chief Censor

Source:  1 NEWS

Monty Python's Life of Brian is a cult comedy classic, but the film's humour is so controversial, it was banned in some countries.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Arlo Scholes’ family didn’t realised he wasn’t old enough to view the previously-rated R16 film until after he’d already watched it. Source: 1 NEWS

The 1979 film, which had an R16 rating in New Zealand, is 13-year-old Arlo Scholes' favourite movie.

"My favourite scene is where people start arguing and then they get into a fight," Arlo said.

However, it was only after watching the British hit that his family realised he wasn't old enough to view it.

"Some of it is a bit adult, it still can be suitable for my age," he said.

"There's no explanation for why it's rated R16. We think it should've been rated M because there are some adult themes, but not a lot of violence or sexual content or drug use or other concerning elements."

Arlo proceeded to email Chief Censor David Shanks to have it changed.

"We agreed with Arlo. It was time for another look and a reclassification of the movie," Shanks said.

Arlo filed an application - with help from the Chief Censor - to review the movie's rating.

Its rating has since been changed to M, meaning the film is suitable for mature audiences 16 years of age and over. 

"It will be shocking or confronting for some younger viewers. Everyone needs to be aware of that and properly warned of that," Shanks said.

Entertainment
Movies
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Man dies in Auckland managed isolation hotel
2
Northland landlord forced to cancel holiday bookings after tenant refuses to move out
3
Man survives two nights trapped in car after it crashes down bank near Gisborne
4
'I felt this bang in my calf' - Pete Bethune recounts near-death encounter with snake in Costa Rica
5
Coromandel Peninsula music festival hit with deluge of complaints about conflicting info days out from event
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Ariana Grande announces engagement, shows off ring on Instagram
00:31

Cher tries to rehome gorilla held in captivity at Thailand shopping mall for 30 years
02:13

Woman whose sexual harassment complaint sparked Weta Workshop review says it’s not over

'Mad little kid' - Noel Gallagher rips into Prince Harry