Monica Lewinsky to produce TV miniseries on Bill Clinton impeachment

Associated Press
American pay television channel FX says the next chapter of its American Crime Story series will dramatise the impeachment of President Bill Clinton.

The miniseries will air in the US on September 27, 2020, within weeks of the general election.

Monica Lewinsky, the central figure in Clinton's impeachment, is a producer for the limited series titled Impeachment: American Crime Story.

FX said the drama will unravel the national scandal that also involved Paula Jones and Linda Tripp and will be seen through the women's viewpoint.

Sarah Paulson will play Tripp, with Annaleigh Ashford portraying Jones and Beanie Feldstein as Lewinsky.

N 335227 026 (File Photo) Bill Clinton hugs Monica Lewinsky at the Democratic Fundraiser in Washington, DC, October 23, 1996. (Photo by Dirck Halstead/Liaison Agency)
Bill Clinton hugs Monica Lewinsky at the Democratic Fundraiser in Washington, DC, October 23, 1996. Source: Getty
