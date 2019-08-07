Monica Lewinsky to produce TV miniseries on Bill Clinton impeachment

American pay television channel FX says the next chapter of its American Crime Story series will dramatise the impeachment of President Bill Clinton.

The miniseries will air in the US on September 27, 2020, within weeks of the general election.

Monica Lewinsky, the central figure in Clinton's impeachment, is a producer for the limited series titled Impeachment: American Crime Story.

FX said the drama will unravel the national scandal that also involved Paula Jones and Linda Tripp and will be seen through the women's viewpoint.