The moment Paris Hilton says ‘yes’ to Chris Zylka’s marriage proposal

Zylka popped the question on a snowy mountainside in Aspen, Colorado.
The woman was wearing glitter art on her chest during the New Year's Eve incident.

Rhythm and Vines festival-goer wearing body paint on chest calling for 'sincere' apology from man who grabbed her

As fighting in the carpark of Massey Pool Park escalated, police used pepper spray to disperse the crowd.

Graphic video shows young man's head stomped on during brawl in South Auckland public pool carpark

A former US admiral has warned that nuclear war with North Korea is now closer than it's ever been.

NZ 'in a very difficult place' if war breaks out with North Korea - expert

It's been a wet and wild start to the day in the south.

Chance of thunderstorms around NZ today with more bad weather expected later this week

Matthew McRae.

Dangerous Wairarapa man wanted by police

Logan Paul apologises after getting slammed for sharing footage of a body hanging in a Japanese forest known as a suicide spot.

'I don't expect to be forgiven' - YouTube star apologises for posting video of dead body

