 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Model Zombie Boy, famous for his role in Lady Gaga music video, dies aged 32

Associated Press
Topics
Entertainment
Arts and Culture
Music

Rick Genest, a Quebec model known for his head-to-toe tattoos and participation in the Lady Gaga music video Born This Way, has died, his talent agency said.

Dulcedo Management confirmed on Facebook late yesterday the passing of Rick Genest, who was better known as Zombie Boy.

Dulcedo said it "was in shock" and called the 32-year-old represented by the agency an "icon of the artistic scene and of the fashion world."

Lady Gaga said on her official Twitter account last night that "the suicide of friend Rick Genest, Zombie Boy is beyond devastating."

The American singer added: "We have to work harder to change the culture, bring Mental Health to the forefront and erase the stigma that we can't talk about it."

According to his website, he holds the Guinness World Book of Records for the most insects tattooed on a human body (178), as well as the most bones inked on a human body, at 138.

But while his outward appearance may have been intimidating, he was unfailingly mild-mannered and polite, according to the CEO of the Welcome Hall Mission, a homeless shelter Genest visited as a teen and continued to support as an adult.

Sam Watts said he last saw Genest in June, when the artist lent his famous image to a campaign to raise awareness about the issues facing marginalized and homeless youth.

"This was a guy who put you totally at ease," he said.

"Immediately you knew this was a kind and gentle soul who had some deep concerns about anybody who is on the fringes or being dismissed for how they looked."

In early 2011, a photo of Genest in a fashion magazine drew the attention of fashion designer Nicola Formichetti, then the artistic director for French fashion house Mugler.

It was Formichetti who helped Genest secure his first major modelling gigs with Mugler and introduced him to Lady Gaga, who cast him in the video for her 2011 single Born This Way.

In their scenes together, the singer sported face paint that mimicked Genest's tattoos as the two performed to the hit song in matching black suits.

Quebec's coroner's office said an autopsy would be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Where to get help:

Need to Talk? Free call or text 1737 any time to speak to a trained counsellor, for any reason.

Lifeline: 0800 543 354

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 / 0508 TAUTOKO (24/7). This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends.

Depression Helpline: 0800 111 757 (24/7)

Samaritans: 0800 726 666 (24/7)

Youthline: 0800 376 633 (24/7) or free text 234 (8am-12am), or email talk@youthline.co.nz

What's Up: online chat (7pm-10pm) or 0800 WHATSUP / 0800 9428 787 children's helpline (1pm-10pm weekdays, 3pm-10pm weekends)

Kidsline (ages 5-18): 0800 543 754 (24/7)

Rural Support Trust Helpline: 0800 787 254

Healthline: 0800 611 116

Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

Rick Genest, known as Zombie Boy, has died aged 32. Source: Associated Press
Topics
Entertainment
Arts and Culture
Music
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
The Crusaders coach cut some serious shapes to celebrate his side's win over the Lions.

Watch: There it is! Scott Robertson busts out trademark breakdance as Crusaders seal Super Rugby title
2

PM Jacinda Ardern to set up notoriously drafty Premier House for the baby
3

1080 protester injured after being run over by 4-wheeler on West Coast farm
4

"Hope NZ enjoys shariah" - Alt-right speakers' agent responds to having their Auckland event at The Powerstation cancelled last-minute
5

Back-to-back champions! Crusaders add to Super Rugby dominance with final demolition of Lions
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Sir Peter Jackson's war museum to close as lease deal fails

Pink postpones Sydney show due to illness a month out from NZ concerts
1 NEWS

Watch: The Rock reduces Samoan stuntman to tears with surprise gift - 'I love you brother'
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp libel case: Depp claims ex-wife Amber Heard 'punched him twice in the face'

'You made her sleep, so thank you' – PM Jacinda Ardern and baby Neve serenaded by school choir at Wellington Airport

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Wellington
Arts and Culture

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, her partner and their newborn baby Neve were serenaded by a school choir when they touched down in Wellington today.

The Nayland College students were waiting for their flight to Melbourne, where they are heading to an inter-school singing competition, when they decided to perform an impromptu waiata for Ms Ardern and her family.

Ms Ardern, who was carrying baby Neve, told the Nelson choir after their performance, "You made her sleep, so thank you. That was beautiful".

The Prime Minister was arriving back in Wellington after six weeks of maternity leave.

Nayland College school students performed an impromptu waiata for Ms Ardern while waiting to fly out for a singing competition. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Wellington
Arts and Culture
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
00:15
The Crusaders coach cut some serious shapes to celebrate his side's win over the Lions.

Watch: There it is! Scott Robertson busts out trademark breakdance as Crusaders seal Super Rugby title

Back-to-back champions! Crusaders add to Super Rugby dominance with final demolition of Lions

'Custodian courier' involved in largest ever importation of cocaine into NZ jailed for three years, eight months

Watch: Canadian far-right speakers talk about Māori rights in NZ and the Treaty – 'I don't believe in collective moral guilt'

Watch: Canadian far-right speakers blame threats of violence amounting to 'straight up terrorism' for Auckland event cancellation

Anika Moa chats with Julia Deans of Fur Patrol fame about gender disparity in the Kiwi music scene

1 NEWS
Topics
Entertainment
Music

She's the voice behind one of New Zealand's greatest songs and now singer-songwriter Julia Deans is making her voice heard in a different way.

The music industry has come into the spotlight over gender disparity recently with nearly 50 music festivals in the UK making a pledge towards gender balanced line-ups by 2022.

And back here? Well former Fur Patrol singer Julia Deans response to gender disparity starts by bringing a female focused show to the country.

Anika Moa sat down with Julia ahead of her album release tour. Watch the video above to find out more.

Deans’ response to gender disparity starts by bringing a female focused show to New Zealand. Source: Seven Sharp
Topics
Entertainment
Music