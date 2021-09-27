Model Chrissy Tiegen celebrates sobriety

Chrissy Teigen is celebrating 10 weeks of sobriety.

Chrissy Tiegen. Source: Bang Showbiz

The 35-year-old model has taken to social media to reveal she's achieved a new record for her "sober streak".

Tiegen - who is married to award-winning musician John Legend - shared a screenshot of a tracking app on her Instagram account and captioned the post: "10 weeks woopwoop!!!! (sic)"

Tiegen has kept her social media followers up-to-date with her sobriety journey, previously revealing her "longest streak yet" when she passed the 50-day mark.

Taking to the photo-sharing platform earlier this month, she wrote: "today is my 50 day sobriety streak! it should be nearly a year but I had a few (wine) hiccups in the road. this is my longest streak yet! I still dunno if I’ll never drink again but I do know it no longer serves me in ANY way.



"I don’t get more fun, I don’t dance, I don’t get relaxed. I get sick, fall asleep and wake up sick, having missed what was probably a fun night. I had my fun with it and appreciate anyone that can enjoy it responsibly!!!! (sic)."

Tiegen - who has Luna, five, and Miles, three, with Legend - previously revealed that she's been trying to stay sober ever since reading Holly Whitaker's Quit Like a Woman.