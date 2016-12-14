 

Moana to discover Golden Globe fate

The 74th annual Golden Globe Awards will be held this afternoon, and Disney animated hit film Moana is up for two awards.

Moana has topped the Box Office three weekends straight in the USA and already brought in over $200 million.
It's been nominated for best animated motion picture, and best original song for a motion picture. 

Oscar-nominated film-maker New Zealander, Taika Waititi is behind the script about a Polynesian princess called Moana. 

Waititi has joined the Disney family after helping screen write their upcoming Princess movie 'Moana'.
The film follows Moana's quest as she sails the Pacific Ocean in search of a fabled island, with help from Maui.

Maui is voiced by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and 16-year-old Auli'i Cravalho voices Moana. 

Waititi has been behind some of New Zealand's most successful films including 2010's Boy and 2014's vampire hit, What We Do In The Shadows.

He was nominated for an Academy Award for his short film Two Cars, One Night.

The song, How Far I'll Go, from Moana, is performed by Auil'i Cravalho, and another version by Canadian singer and songwriter Alessia Cara. 

The Kiwi actor stars as a crab in the Disney South Pacific animated tale, which is tipped to be a blockbuster hit.
The Golden Globes will air this afternoon New Zealand time. 

