 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


MKR winners Chris and Bex on taking big risk with gnocchi

share

Source:

Breakfast

The Wanaka pair, who broke up after the show ended, revisited a previous failure in last night's big finale.
Source: Breakfast

Related

Television

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:51
1
The rugby league star threw away his boots as fans stayed late into the evening to be with their heroes.

Watch: Mate Ma'a Tonga idol Jason Taumalolo chucks playing gear to adoring supporters outside team's hotel

01:29
2
The Tongan centre said he's proud of what the team achieved on and off the field.

'Lets stop the protest and move on' - Konrad Hurrell addresses die hard Tonga fans in heartfelt message

3
Hobson's Pledge is described as being out of touch and shows that Don Brash is searching for something to do.

Don Brash 'utterly sick' of use of Te Reo Maori by reporters

00:51
4
Tongan fans almost universally thought the disallowed try by Andrew Fifita should have been reviewed by the ref.

Watch: 'All we wanted was a review' - Tongan fans frustrated, but reasonable, with ref's no video review call


01:37
5
The former US actress also revealed the details of Prince Harry's proposal.

Watch: 'It was so sweet and natural' - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak about their 'romantic' engagement

03:15
The Wanaka pair, who broke up after the show ended, revisited a previous failure in last night's big finale.

MKR winners Chris and Bex on taking big risk with gnocchi

The Wanaka pair, who broke up after the show ended, revisited a previous failure in last night's big finale.


01:26
Wanaka's Chris and Bex won the title and $100,000 over Christchurch’s Heather and Mitch.

Watch: My Kitchen Rules NZ champions crowned after four-course cook-off

Wanaka’s Chris and Bex won the title and $100,000 over Christchurch’s Heather and Mitch.

01:01
Max Foster also tells Joy Reid how Ms Markle's role will differ from that of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

'He's very protective of her' – CNN on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big engagement photo call

Max Foster also tells Joy Reid how Ms Markle's role will differ from that of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.


Meghan Markle participates in AOL's BUILD Speaker Series to discuss her role on the television show, Suits.

American actress Meghan Markle to be a new kind of royal

She is an entertainment figure in her own right, and an outspoken woman comfortable talking about her background and her passions.

01:54
After two years of dating and months of rumours the pair announced they are to marry next year.

Watch: 'Absolutely thrilled' - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to marry next year

The bad boy of the royal family finally settles down.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 