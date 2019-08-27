Missy Elliott honoured at MTV VMAs, Taylor Swift among big winners

The incomparable career of Missy Elliott, the rapper-singer-songwriter-producer-dancer whose music videos have moved the needle over the last two decades, was honoured at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

Elliott earned the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and brought her colourful, eccentric and groundbreaking music videos to life, from Work It to Lose Control, today at the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey.

She even sported the inflated trash bag she wore with confidence and charisma in the video for The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly) in 1997 during the performance.

"I've worked diligently for over two decades and I never thought I would be standing up here receiving this award," Elliott said.

The 48-year-old game-changer also dedicated her award to the dance community and said her music video inspirations included Janet Jackson, Madonna, Peter Gabriel and Busta Rhymes.

She also honoured the late R&B icon Aaliyah, whom she was close to and collaborated with, during her acceptance speech. The 18th anniversary of Aaliyah's death was Sunday.

"Aaliyah, I love you. We miss you," Elliott said.

The VMAs, taking place in New Jersey for the first time, closed with a superb performance by artists who are from the Garden State — including Queen Latifah, Redman, Wyclef Jean, Naughty by Nature and Fetty Wap. Rapper-actor Ice-T.

Cardi B accepts the best hip hop award for Money at the MTV Video Music Awards. Source: Associated Press

Taylor Swift kicked off the VMAs, going from eye-popping pop star to guitar-strumming singer-songwriter.

She gave a colourful performance of You Need to Calm Down — which won video of the year — and later grabbed her guitar to sing the ballad Lover, the title track from her album released Friday.

"I just want to say that this is a fan-voted award, so I first want to say thank you to the fans because in this video several points were made, so you voting for this video means that you want a world where we'll all treated equally."

Swift and a number of cast members from the video appeared onstage to accept the honour.

The video for You Need to Calm Down, a song in which Swift calls out homophobes and her own haters, featured a number of famous faces, including Ellen DeGeneres, Laverne Cox, RuPaul and the cast of Queer Eye.

Before the video's release, Swift announced that she supported the Equality Act.

You Need to Calm Down also won the video for good honour. Todrick Hall, the multi-faceted entertainer who has appeared in some of Swift's videos, including You Need to Calm Down, accepted the honour.

Swift tied with Ariana Grande as the most nominated act at the VMAs, hosted by comedian and actor Sebastian Maniscalco.

Other winners included Cardi B, who took home best hip-hop for Money; Jonas Brothers' Sucker won best pop; Senorita, which Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello performed during the show, won best collaboration; and the Chainsmokers and Bebe Rexha's Call You Mine won best dance.

Billie Eilish, who said she was on tour in Russia in a video aired during the show, won best new artist, push artist of the year and best editing.

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus' Old Town Road, the longest-running No. 1 song in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, won song of the year.