 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


Minnie Mouse earns a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

share

Source:

Associated Press

"Thank you everyone!" says Minnie as Katy Perry declares Minnie's style is the epitome of fun, fashion and trust.
Source: Associated Press

Related

Movies

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The fire is under control, but came very close to the aluminium smelter at Bluff.

Watch: Aerial footage shows scale of large Tiwai Point blaze and how close it came to smelter, power pylons

01:35
2
The former Shortland St actor was sentenced over six counts of indecent assault.

Watch: The moment ex-Shortland Street actor Rene Naufahu sentenced to home detention over indecent assaults


3
According to a Government report, petrol prices across the country may not be reasonable.

High sulphur petrol batches damage Auckland vehicles

4

Mongrel Mob gang patches bought by Kiwi customers via Chinese website

00:23
5
Hine Grindlay said mud was left everywhere after the heavy rain.

Auckland resident 'flooded out' after water rips through home, leaving 'a lot of damage'

00:43
Jacinda Ardern yesterday announced her government would be scrapping the targets brought in by National.

Watch: 'Lazy, dumb, government' – Bill English slams Labour's decision to abolish the Better Public Service targets

Jacinda Ardern has announced her government would be scrapping the targets brought in by National.

01:35
The former Shortland St actor was sentenced over six counts of indecent assault.

'Brutal learning curve' - convicted Rene Naufahu 'relieved' indecent assault prosecution over

Earlier today the 47-year-old actor was sentenced to one year of home detention for six counts of indecent assault.

00:30
The fire is under control, but came very close to the aluminium smelter at Bluff.

Watch: Aerial footage shows scale of large Tiwai Point blaze and how close it came to smelter, power pylons

The fire is relatively contained and is now a low threat to power lines.

00:23
Hine Grindlay said mud was left everywhere after the heavy rain.

Auckland resident 'flooded out' after water rips through home, leaving 'a lot of damage'

Hine Grindlay said mud was left everywhere after the heavy rain.


00:33
Professor Sally Casswell says alcohol tax is still too low and the taxpayer is paying for people harmed by alcohol.

Health expert calls for alcohol prices and bar licence fees to increase, saying taxpayers shouldn't be footing the bill

"The people who drink very little ... are picking up the tab," says Professor Sally Casswell.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 