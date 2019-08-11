TODAY |

Miley Cyrus slams those who criticise her for moving on from Liam Hemsworth

Bang Showbiz
Miley Cyrus has slammed those who have criticised her for moving on from Liam Hemsworth.

The Wrecking Ball hitmaker split from Liam a few months ago and has since been romantically linked to Kaitlynn Carter and Cody Simpson, but she insists she has "grown" now and wants to move on.

She wrote on Twitter: "I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru from the beginning. I think that's why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they've watched me grow up.

"I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality. People only 'know' what they see on the internet. [Men], they move on from one beautiful young woman to the next MOST times without consequence ... I am trying to just THRIVE/survive in a 'mans' world. If we can't beat em, join em! (sic)"

When Miley and Liam split, a representative confirmed they had gone their separate ways as they want to "focus on themselves and careers".

A rep for the high-profile duo said: "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers."

Prior to their split, Miley described her relationship with Liam as "unique".

She shared: "I think it's very confusing to people that I'm married. But my relationship is unique. And I don't know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it's so complex, and modern, and new that I don't think we're in a place where people would get it.

"I mean, do people really think that I'm at home in a f***ing apron cooking dinner? I'm in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women.

"People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f***ing good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don't fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don't even like that word."

Cyrus and Hemsworth have separated after less than a year of marriage. A representative for the singer said. Source: Associated Press
