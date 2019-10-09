Miley Cyrus in hospital with unknown illness

Miley Cyrus has been hospitalised.

The 26-year-old singer is currently in hospital battling an unspecified illness, and whilst it doesn't seem to be serious, she has taken to social media to pray for a "boost of bad a**" to help her get back to full health before her scheduled appearance at the Gorillapalooza charity event over the weekend.

On her Instagram story, she wrote: "Trying to heal as quick as I can to make it to Gorillapalooza w @TheEllenShow @PortiaDeRossi @BrunoMars this weekend! Send goooooood vibes my way!

"Hoping the Rock star G*DS send me a boost of bad a** and help me kick this s**t to the cub where it belongs. We got gorillas to save!"

Gorillapalooza is a charity event set to take place at the Hollywood Palladium this weekend, where funds raised will go to The Ellen Fund, to support global conservation efforts for endangered species.