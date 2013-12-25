 

Miley Cyrus deletes every single photo from her Instagram

Miley Cyrus has wiped her Instagram account.

The 25-year-old singer has deleted every single photograph she's ever uploaded to the picture-sharing site - including the shots of her beloved pets and fiancé Liam Hemsworth - but she's yet to explain to fans why she's made the drastic alteration.

Speculation about why the 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker has disappeared from the site has been rife, with some fans suggesting that she could be getting married.

Although some people are struggling to find the correlation between deleting all of her pictures and getting married, friends close to Miley have said recently that she and Liam - who rekindled their relationship over two years ago - are desperate to tie the knot, but they want to do things "their own way".

A source said recently: "They have been in love for almost nine years but the timing has never been right until now. Their massive careers, their ages and their families' input has kept them from getting married.

"Miley has come up with all sorts of different wedding plans. She is always creative and thinking of new ideas that will make her experience different.

"She hasn't announced anything because she is being very secretive so only their friends will know and at the very last minute. This time they are doing everything their own way."

Cyrus met the Australian hunk while they were starring in 'The Last Song' back in 2010 and they announced their engagement two years later.

However, although Miley's parents - Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus - have always "adored" the 28-year-old hunk, Liam's family haven't been so keen on her.

An insider explained: "While Miley's parents have always adored Liam, Liam's parents were not sold on Miley and her outrageous behaviour.

"Miley has been very open about her drug and alcohol use, and that didn't bode well with his family's far more conservative lifestyle. Miley had to get through a phase of discovering herself before she was able to commit.

"And now that she has turned her life around and stopped partying, she is clear minded and knows what she wants. Liam's mother [Leonie] is finally over the moon to have her as a daughter-in-law."

And it was actually Liam's sister-in-law Elsa Pataky - who is married to Chris Hemsworth - who helped persuade the family to give Miley a chance.

The source said: "Elsa and Miley have always been very close and Elsa really went to bat for Miley. She has tried to impress on her in-laws all the big changes Miley has made to turn her life around and build a future with Liam."

