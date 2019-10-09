TODAY |

Miley Cyrus cancels bushfire relief performance in Australia, citing coronavirus fears

Source:  1 NEWS

American pop star Miley Cyrus has announced today she will no longer be performing at a bushfire relief concert in Australia this week due to the growing fears surrounding coronavirus. 

Miley Cyrus. Source: Bang Showbiz

The singer took to social media to express her apologies, citing the recommendations of "local, state, federal and international government authorities" to prevent risking the health of her band and crew. 

The cancellation comes merely three days before she was set to perform in a bushfire relief concert being held in Melbourne. 

Cyrus went on to say she will instead be donating to help the victims. 

She was set to be joined by Lil Nas X, The Veronicas and DJ Seb Fontaine in the one-night-only show. 

Proceeds were intended to go to the WWF Australian Wildlife and Nature Recovery Fund as well as the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal. 

Entertainment
Music
Australia
Natural Disasters
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:31
Three rare pygmy whales euthanised after beaching themselves at Northland beach
2
Person critically injured during workplace incident in Auckland CBD
3
Person dies after incident involving truck at South Auckland worksite
4
'Gutter language' - Indian community invites Shane Jones to visit following 'racist' rant
5
Gloves, carbs and cans: Spending data shows NZ's coronavirus panic-buy priorities
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
01:02

Kiwi speaks of life in lockdown in Italy

PM seeks health advice around large events as coronavirus outbreak worsens globally
05:14

Lab workers' upcoming strike won't affect testing for coronavirus - Doctors' Association
02:05

Murdered Brisbane woman Hannah Clarke and children laid to rest in moving funeral