Miley Cyrus cancels bushfire relief performance in Australia, citing coronavirus fears

American pop star Miley Cyrus has announced today she will no longer be performing at a bushfire relief concert in Australia this week due to the growing fears surrounding coronavirus.

Miley Cyrus. Source: Bang Showbiz

The singer took to social media to express her apologies, citing the recommendations of "local, state, federal and international government authorities" to prevent risking the health of her band and crew.

The cancellation comes merely three days before she was set to perform in a bushfire relief concert being held in Melbourne.

Cyrus went on to say she will instead be donating to help the victims.

She was set to be joined by Lil Nas X, The Veronicas and DJ Seb Fontaine in the one-night-only show.