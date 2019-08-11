TODAY |

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth split after less than year of marriage

Associated Press
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have separated after less than a year of marriage.

A representative for the singer said today the pair decided a break was best while they focus on "themselves and their careers."

Cyrus and Hemsworth, who starred in "The Hunger Games" films, have been an on-and-off again couple for more than a decade.

They married in December.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth wedding picture.
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth wedding picture. Source: Miley Cyrus Instagram

The representative said the pair will remain "dedicated parents to all of their animals they share." They requested privacy.

The entertainers both starred in the 2010 romantic drama "The Last Song."

The split was first reported today by People magazine.

FILE - In this May 6, 2019 file photo, Miley Cyrus, left, and Liam Hemsworth attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition in New York. Cyrus and Hemsworth have separated after less than a year of marriage. A representative for the singer said Saturday, Aug. 10 the pair decided a break was best while they focus on âthemselves and careers.â Cyrus and Hemsworth, who starred in âThe Hunger Gamesâ films, have been an on-and-off again couple for more than a decade. They married in December 2018. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Cyrus and Hemsworth have separated after less than a year of marriage. A representative for the singer said. Source: Associated Press
