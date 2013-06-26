Miley Cryus fan whose life mission is to 'impregnate' singer arrested at concert

A Miley Cyrus fan who had made it his "life's mission to impregnate" the singer was arrested at her concert in Las Vegas on Saturday.

David Rumsey, 42, was detained by police at the pop star's iHeartRadio gig at the T-Mobile Arena over the weekend after staff recognised him in the audience from a photograph they'd received from Miley's security guards earlier that evening.

The 26-year-old singer's team were already on the lookout for Mr Rumsey as he'd been sending a number of concerning tweets to the Wrecking Ball hitmaker.

Some of the messages - which were sent over the course of a few months - included plans for the two of them to "party it up with 2pac, biggie, Prince, Michael Jackson and all those we lost" and told her where to find him after the show.

After he was arrested, Mr Rumsey reportedly told officers that he had made it his "life's mission to impregnate Miley," according to gossip website TMZ.com.