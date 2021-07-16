Mila Kunis regrets telling husband Ashton Kutcher to sell ticket to space

Mila Kunis regrets telling Ashton Kutcher he wasn't allowed to go to space.

Ashton Kutcher and wife Mila Kunis. Source: Bang Showbiz

The Family Guy star convinced her husband, 43, that becoming a space tourist wasn’t a wise idea after the pair had two children together – Wyatt, six, and Dimitri, four – but has now admitted she regrets forcing her spouse to ditch his Virgin Galactic flight ticket.

Reflecting on her decision, she said: "We get together nine years ago and he was like, 'I have a ticket to go to space.' I was like, 'Oh, okay.' I was like, 'That's fun, have fun’.

“Years goes by then all of a sudden we have a baby and he's like, 'I'm going into space'. And I was like, 'That's irresponsible, you cannot have … This is not what you do. You are a father’.

“I was all so hormonal and I was like, 'You can't, you're going to die. The thing's going to explode and you're going to die — and you're going to leave me with the babies'. ”

Kunis asked Kutcher to return the ticket and the Ranch star agreed, but Kunis now thinks she should have let him go on the once in a lifetime trip.

The 37-year-old actress added to People magazine: "I know I hate it. Also I'm such [Star Trek fan]. The fact that I didn't let him go into space was so selfish of me, but I was a new mum and I was like, 'You can't leave me and the babies'. And so that's where that decision was made out of.

“I want everybody to know I probably would have let him to go to space now, but now it's too late.”

Meanwhile, Kutcher recently revealed he sold his ticket to space after Kunis convinced him to stay on planet Earth.

He said: "When I got married and had kids, my wife basically encouraged that it was not a smart family decision to be heading into space when we have young children, so I ended up selling my ticket back to Virgin Galactic.

"I was supposed to be on the next flight, but I will not be on the next flight.”