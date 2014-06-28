Is this Mike's new girlfriend on TV's Suits? Katherine Heigl to replace Meghan Markle on Suits

 

Okay, so technically Mike (Patrick J. Adams) is still married to Rachel Zane (Megan Markle) in season seven of Suits.

Katherine Heigl.

Source: Bang Showbiz

But with Markle, 36, leaving the Netflix TV mega-hit so she can marry Prince Harry, it might be all about to change.

And that change will most likely involve Markle's replacement, Katherine Heigl.

The 27 Dresses and Grey's Anatomy star has joined the show on a permanent basis, as Samantha Wheeler, a talented new partner at the show’s Pearson Specter Litt law firm.

The images were taken by fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski.
Source: 1 NEWS

Heigl, 39, joins for season eight after Markle's departure.

"Joining 'Suits' was the perfect organic way to not only collaborate with an EP I admire deeply, but to also become part of a show and cast that I am an immense fan of," Heigl said in a statement from USA Network.

"I have watched 'Suits' from the very beginning and feel incredibly lucky to be the newest member of the Pearson Specter Litt family."

The second half of Suits NZ is expected to air in NZ in April, followed by season eight later this year.

