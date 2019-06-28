Mike King's daughter Alex making her own way in the entertainment industry

Promising young actress Alex King has inherited a lot from her famous dad - comedian-turned mental health advocate Mike King, including a wide smile and effortless charisma.

It’s little wonder then she’s following in his footsteps and forging a career in the entertainment industry.

At 21-years-old, Alex King's already the host of radio station Flava’s day show and she’s just landed her first big theatre role.

"I’m proud when people say 'You’re Mike King’s daughter',” she told TVNZ1's Te Karere. (Mike King is also the 2019 New Zealander of the Year.)

"Hopefully one day as I evolve as an actress or whatever I choose to do later on in life, that it will be one day, 'Oh, you’re Alex King’s dad'."

Alex has always been passionate about performing arts.

It’s no surprise that she has landed her first theatre role in the production Wolves.

"To be not only my first ever theatre debut, but to work with a full cast of female women and my director being female and all of us behind the scenes people being women, it has been amazing."

The production is an insight in to issues that this generation of young women face.

"When I see Māori women perform it makes me hopeful that the industry is going to evolve even more than it is now."