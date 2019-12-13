Microsoft reveals PC tower-like design for Xbox Series X console, set for release next year

Set for release in late 2020, Microsoft has unveiled the design of their newest console - the Xbox Series X - as a surprise announcement at the Game Awards tonight.

Source: Supplied

Head of Xbox Paul Spencer said the new console '"is the fastest, most powerful Xbox ever and will lead us into the future of console gaming".

Xbox also released the game trailer for Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, displaying the power of graphics the Xbox Series X has.

The tall rectangular design shares more similarities with a PC tower than the latest generation Xbox console, the Xbox One, which was released six years ago.

Xbox's main competitor, Sony, is also set to release PlayStation 5 late next year.

While the next PlayStation was announced earlier this year, the console design is yet to be revealed.