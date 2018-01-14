 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


Michelle Williams hails Mark Wahlberg's $2m donation to sexual misconduct defence fund

share

Source:

Associated Press

Michelle Williams says her co-star Mark Wahlberg's decision to donate the NZD$2 million he earned for reshoots for "All the Money in the World" to the sexual misconduct defense initiative Time's Up isn't about her.

FILE - This image released by Sony Pictures shows Michelle Williams, left, and Mark Wahlberg in TriStar Pictures' "All The Money in the World." After an outcry over a significant disparity in pay with Williams, Wahlberg has agreed to donate the $1.5 million he earned for reshoots on the movie to the anti-sexual misconduct initiative Time’s Up, in Williams' name, announced Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. (Fabio Lovino/Sony-TriStar Pictures via AP)

Michelle Williams, left, and Mark Wahlberg in TriStar Pictures' "All The Money in the World".

Source: Associated Press

The actress, who reportedly was paid less than NZD$1,300 for the reshoots, says in a statement yesterday that her fellow actresses and activist friends stood by her and "taught me to use my voice, and the most powerful men in charge, they listened and they acted."

She says it was "one of the most indelible days of my life" because of Wahlberg, talent agency William Morris Endeavor and "a community of women and men who share in this accomplishment."

The reshoots occurred over 10 days when Christopher Plummer replaced Kevin Spacey in the film after sexual misconduct accusations against Spacey surfaced. Both Plummer and Williams were nominated for Golden Globes for their performances.


Related

Social Issues

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Police continue search for missing boy in Rangitikei River

00:52
2
Parker embraced his title as 'King of Pies' but made sure he gave his next opponent a designation as well.

Watch: 'Who knows if he's clean' - Joseph Parker lands jab on Anthony Joshua following confirmation of March 31 title fight

3
Eliza Dushku said she was allegedly sexually assaulted during filming of True Lies.

Eliza Dushku says she was sexually assaulted during filming of True Lies when she was 12

00:14
4
The man has been captured on film head-butting a teenager on a 2.30am Surfers Paradise tram ride after overhearing swearing.

Watch: Enraged 78-year-old man head-butts teen on tram in wild ruckus promoted by swearing

00:36
5
A commercial airplane has skidded off the runway while landing in Trabzon, resting metres from the Black Sea, but all 162 passengers survived.

Watch: Turkish jet dangles precariously off muddy cliff following crash landing

00:52
Parker embraced his title as 'King of Pies' but made sure he gave his next opponent a designation as well.

Watch: 'Who knows if he's clean' - Joseph Parker lands jab on Anthony Joshua following confirmation of March 31 title fight

Parker embraced his title as 'King of Pies' but made sure he gave his next opponent a designation too.

A screenshot of the Denizen website featuring an item promoting the wine pong drinking game

Auckland's Denizen magazine removes 'wine pong' post expert says could encourage women to binge drink

The post labeled the drinking game as "beer pong's slightly classier and more feminine counterpart".

The official poster for Anthony Joshua v Joseph Parker.

It's on! Joseph Parker's heavyweight unification bout with UK champion Anthony Joshua confirmed

They've already traded verbal blows for months, but it will all be settled on March 31 when the two square off at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

02:41
More than half the adult population has signed a petition against the drop, but DOC says there's no better way to control pests.

Great Barrier Island residents fighting against poison drop on nearby Rakitu Island

More than half the adult population has signed a petition against the drop, but DOC says there’s no better way to control pests.

00:30
The Catch-a-Million contest winner took home the prize for this effort in Dunedin.

'It still doesn't feel real' - Catch-a-Million winner bought his shirt minutes before catch

Dunedin builder Craig Dougherty pocketed $50,000 after taking a one handed catch at the Black Caps' ODI win yesterday.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 