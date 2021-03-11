TODAY |

Michelle Obama thrilled that Viola Davis is playing her in drama series The First Lady

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Michelle Obama is delighted that Viola Davis is playing her in The First Lady.

Michelle Obama. Source: Associated Press

The Oscar-winning star will portray Michelle in the upcoming drama series but the wife of former President Barack Obama doesn't feel she is "worthy" to be played by someone she describes as "the greatest".

Michelle said: "I feel that I'm not worthy. I wish I could be better to live up to the character that Viola has to play, but it's exciting.

"Anything Viola does, she does it with passion and vigour, and I know she will do no less for this role."

Viola previously explained how she was "a little scared" to be playing Michelle in the show, which also stars O.T. Fagbenle, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson.

The 55-year-old actress said: "She's smart. She's confident. She's articulate. She believes in sisterhood.

"I wanna honour her. I wanna honour her with this portrayal because that's what the drama is. That's what we do as actors, we want to honour the human being. We don't want to give a portrayal that isn't easy for people to swallow."

