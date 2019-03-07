TODAY |

Michael Jackson's estate and former manager settle lawsuit

Associated Press
More From
Entertainment
North America

A years-long lawsuit between Michael Jackson's estate and one of the superstar's former managers has been settled, ending one of the final legal fights over the King of Pop's assets.

The confidential settlement announced today with Tohme R. Tohme, Jackson's manager in the last year of his life, was reached after a trial had been underway for five days. It comes a month short of the 10th anniversary of Jackson's death.

Tohme had sought nearly $20 million from the Jackson estate in the lawsuit filed in 2012, saying he was entitled to a 15 per cent commission on funds generated by deals he arranged for Jackson that were received after Jackson's death in June 2009.

The Jackson estate held that Tohme's contract terminated with the singer's death and he was entitled only to a percentage of income Jackson himself received while he was alive.

"The estate acknowledges his efforts on Michael's behalf," today's joint statement from the two sides said of Tohme.

Before trial began, Judge Mark A. Young dismissed part of the lawsuit in which Tohme sought some of the profits of the concert film "This Is It," which was released after Jackson's death.

Tohme also claimed he was due a finder's fee for securing a 2008 loan, which prevented foreclosure on Jackson's Neverland Ranch and prompted Jackson to ask Tohme to be his manager.

Tohme, a Los Angeles native of Lebanese descent who is in his late 60s, was a little-known financier when he dropped suddenly into Jackson's life via his brother Jermaine.

"For the last year and a half I was the closest person to Michael Jackson," Tohme told The Associated Press in an interview shortly after Jackson's death.

He was regarded as something of a mystery man to observers of Jackson and those around him.

"I hate the words 'mystery man,'" Tohme told the AP. "I'm a private man. A lot of people like the media and I don't. I'm a self-made man. I'm in the world of finance."

Tohme said when he first met Jackson, they bonded instantly and remained very close until the singer's death at age 50 the following year.

"I saw how kind he was and what a wonderful human being," Tohme said in an interview. "I saw him with his children and I had never seen a better father. ... I decided to do what I could to help him."

The legal battles among those seeking a piece of Jackson's estate, most of which goes to his three children, have slowly diminished in the last decade.

Lawsuits against the estate filed in 2013 by two men who alleged Jackson molested them were dismissed, but are scheduled to have their appeals heard later this year.

Jackson's family and estate have vehemently denied the allegations by Wade Robson and James Safechuck, which resurfaced in the HBO documentary "Leaving Neverland" earlier this year. The estate is suing HBO over the documentary.

Radio stations around the world have dropped the late singer’s music.
Michael Jackson. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Entertainment
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:23
More than 600 million votes were cast in the largest election the world’s ever seen.
Narendra Modi secures another five years in power with India election win
2
Two people stabbed in early morning Auckland incident
3
Jeremy Wells with his unique perspective on the launch of Coalition New Zealand, the latest political party from the Destiny Church leaders.
Watch: Jeremy Wells gives his unique take on Brian and Hannah Tamaki's political party launch
4
Veyda-Blu Toko-Gaylor’s quick thinking saved her life and that of dad Reuben Gaylor.
Meet the 10-year-old superhero who grabbed the wheel when her father had a seizure at 100km/h
5
The $500,000 scheme was supposed to put job seekers to work on fire-damaged Nelson-Tasman properties.
Half-million dollar support programme for Nelson forest fires dropped
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Chinese man guilty of defrauding Apple out of 1,500 iPhones over two years
FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2017 file photo, Australian actor Geoffrey Rush poses with his 'Berlinale Camera Award' wich he received prior to the screening of the film 'Final Portrait' at the 2017 Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany. The Sydney Theatre Company says it received a complaint of “inappropriate behavior” against Rush, an allegation lawyers for the Oscar winner denied. The company wasn’t disclosing details of the behavior alleged to have occurred while the 66-year-old Australian actor was an employee. Media reports say the allegation dated from the theater’s production of “King Lear,” about two years ago. His lawyers deny Rush was involved in inappropriate behavior. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)

Actor Geoffrey Rush gets $3 million defamation payout
00:36
There have been no reported fatalities.

Tornado leaves trail of destruction in Missouri
03:29
Jeremy Wells with his unique perspective on the launch of Coalition New Zealand, the latest political party from the Destiny Church leaders.

Watch: Jeremy Wells gives his unique take on Brian and Hannah Tamaki's political party launch