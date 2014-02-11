Michael Jackson songs dropped from New Zealand radio stations

Michael Jackson songs have been dropped from multiple New Zealand radio stations today including The Breeze, More FM, ZM, The Hits, Flava and Coast.

The stations, operated under MediaWorks or NZME, have made the decision in the wake of a new HBO documentary that rehashes child molestation allegations against the pop star, who died a decade ago.

"We [Mediaworks] aren't deciding whether Michael Jackson is guilty of paedophilia," MediaWorks Group Content Director Leon Wratt told Magic Talk's Peter Williams, according to Stuff. "We're just making sure our radio stations are going to play the music people want to hear."

An NZME representative reiterated MediaWorks' statement, saying Kiwi listeners' tastes vary every other week, and "right now, Michael Jackson does not feature on them".