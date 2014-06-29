 

Michael Jackson estate sues ABC over TV special on singer's last days

The estate of Michael Jackson is suing Disney, saying an ABC television special on the singer's last days infringed on its intellectual property.

The Associated Press obtained the lawsuit filed today in US court in Los Angeles against the network and parent company Disney.

It alleges that last week's special, The Last Days of Michael Jackson,' illegally uses significant excerpts of his most valuable songs, including "Billie Jean'' and "Bad,'' and music videos, including "Thriller'' and "Black or White.''

It says the special also used clips from a documentary and feature film belonging to the estate.

ABC representatives didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. But when the Jackson camp raised objections last week, the network defended it as a news show that didn't violate the estate's rights.

