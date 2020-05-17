Michael Buble sent death threats after elbowing wife in viral video

Speaking on TV show 'Intrusos', in her native Argentina, Ms Lopilato explained, "We received a lot of love from people but you wouldn't believe the amount of people who sent me photos with weapons saying they were going to kill Mike."

"Photos of knives from people laughing and saying they were going to cut off his fingers, leave a bomb for us or give him a beating. It made me afraid and I still feel a little bit frightened."



The model and actress, who has children Noah, 6, Elias, 4, and Vida, 21 months, with Buble, defended him after he suffered backlash over the video, hitting out at the "disrespectful lies".



"It's incredible how some human beings are!! While we suffer this pandemic and we live moments of confinement, anguish, fear, loneliness and uncertainties of all kinds!" her tweet read.