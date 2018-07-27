 

Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato welcome birth of baby girl

Associated Press
Entertainment

Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato are the now the proud parents of a baby girl.

Buble's representative tells The Associated Press that Vida Amber Betty was born yesterday in Vancouver. She is 6 pounds, 1 ounce.

Buble and Lopilato have two sons, Elias and Noah. Lopilato, an Argentine TV actress, posted a photo of her baby girl's hand Thursday on Instagram.

Buble's rep says the family is "beyond overjoyed."

Vida's middle names are in honor of her parents' mothers: Amber is Buble's mother's name, while Lopilato mother's name is Betty.

Buble, who is Canadian, is a four-time Grammy winner with hits like "Haven't Met You Yet."

Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato welcome their daughter Vida Amber Betty. Source: Instagram
Entertainment
Entertainment
Associated Press
Entertainment
North America
Music

Fire officials have released redacted audio of a 911 call that led to Demi Lovato's hospitalisation earlier this week.

The four-and-a-half-minute call does not include details of what led to paramedics to transport Lovato to a Los Angeles hospital on Tuesday. Multiple outlets, including TMZ and People, have reported it was because of an overdose.

At one point, the caller requests that paramedics do not use their sirens while responding to the house. The dispatcher tells the woman he doesn't have any control over that, and that "this is definitely a medical emergency for her."

He says paramedics have to get to the home as fast as possible.

Lovato's publicist did not immediately return a message today about the call or an update on Lovato's condition.

Fire officials have released redacted audio of a 911 call after what was a reported overdose suffered by singer Demi Lovato. Source: Associated Press
Entertainment
North America
Music
1 NEWS
Entertainment
Music
Auckland

In an effort to do something different, Auckland hip hop group SWIDT released their latest album, The Most Electrifying, on the popular online game Fortnite.

“We’re like mad Fortnite players, we thought we would do a livestream, we would play Fortnite with fans and then just stream the new music,” Daniel Latu, who goes by SPYCC, explained to TVNZ1’s Breakfast.

“The power of the internet now, it’s like you can engage with your fans more, so that was like a different platform for us to do that.”

“It was good for the fans to see how we are as people, connect with us on a different level,” INF, real name Amon McGoram, added.

The pair said they are not concerned about pressure to follow up Stoneyhunga, their successful first album which was dedicated to Onehunga, the suburb where they grew up.

“People can get a little taste of what’s coming in this five-course meal.”

The five-man group, which also includes Asher Schwencke (Boomer), Jamal Muavae (JAMAL) and Aaryn Orchard (A.Z.A), are at the forefront of a new era of New Zealand hip hop, which they say is in rude health.

“There’s a lot of talent and a lot of people pushing out quality work, that feeling I got when Scribe and them were coming out with their music (in the early 2000s), I’m getting that feeling again,” SPYCC said.

Latu said the group weren’t concerned about producing tracks that could cut through internationally so long as they were content with what they were producing.

“As long as we’re making music that we’re happy with then that’s the main thing for us.”

The Auckland hip hop group released their latest album, The Most Electrifying, on the online game, Fortnite, last night. Source: Breakfast
Entertainment
Music
Auckland