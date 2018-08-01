Metallica postpones New Zealand tour while vocalist undergoes treatment for addiction

Metallica has announced that its 2019 New Zealand and Australian tour dates have been postponed as frontman James Hetfield re-enters treatment for his on-and-off struggle with addiction.

The hard rock band was meant to play at Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium on October 31 and November 2 on their WorldWired Tour.

In a statement, band members Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo thanked their fans for their understanding and support.

“We fully intend to make our way to your part of the world as soon as health and schedule permit.

"We’ll let you know as soon as we can,” they said.

"Once again, we are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows."